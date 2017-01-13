Numa reports on assault case

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

SIX soldiers have been identified for allegedly assaulting police officers and discharging firearms outside the Boroko Police station on New Year’s Eve in Port Moresby. Defence Force chief of staff Col Raymond Numa said: “We will not deal with them yet until the police contact us. Right now the police are saying that they want to deal with their own officers first before getting back to us.”

“We are now working according to their timing. But we are ready to work together with them at any time.”

Numa said they had done their own investigations and the report would be ready by the end of this week.

“As soon as our investigations are finished and all the facts are been found, and investigations identify the code of military discipline that the accused soldiers have breached, then we will charge them accordingly.”

“At this stage I will not say what they will be charged with it.”

Numa said more soldiers would be identified once a proper investigation get underway.

“That incident is now under control,” he said. “Commanding officer of the Force Battalion Lieutenant-Colonel Kingsley Wawata, whose soldiers come from Murray Barracks, is in touch with the NCD Metropolitan Superintendent Benjamin Turi and his staff.”

He said another incident which involved the Defence Force officers and their wives who were allegedly assaulted by police officers near Taurama Barracks had been reported to the police.

Soldiers from Murray Barracks came in six truck loads to the Boroko Police station after learning of the alleged assault of the officers and their wives in the early hours of Jan 1.

They allegedly assaulted the police on duty including Turi.

They allegedly fired indiscriminately causing people to flee.

Like this: Like Loading...