Number of firms with gold licences increases

THE number of companies holding gold export licences has increased, says Mineral Resources Authority managing director Philip Samar.

He said it demonstrated that new investors had confidence in the sector which should hopefully lead to greater competition and better prices.

Samar told the alluvial mining convention and trade show in Goroka that the global mining downturn which started in 2012 “has impacted us all”.

“Even MRA has been severely affected as we are self-funded from mining revenue through a levy, and from tenement fees and rents,” he said.

“Consequently, we have had to reduce support budgets.

“Unfortunately, our small-scale mining branch based in Wau has had to reduce its outreach training programme.

“We are hopeful that 2015 was the bottom of the current mining cycle and a recovery is underway.

“Most of you already involved in the alluvial sector will know that mechanisation is technically, and often logistically, challenging and expensive.

“To achieve a successful mechanised operation requires an adequate resource, certainty of funding, the right equipment for the type of resource, experienced operators and managers who understand how to work as a team with local community.”

