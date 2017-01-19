Number of parties increasing, Gelu says

THE number of political parties continues to increase and could go as high as 44 by the time writs are issued for the 2017 national election, according to Registrar of Political Parties Dr Alphonse Gelu.

Earlier this month, Gelu said he expected the number to climb to 40, but yesterday he increased this to 44.

“As of today, we have 35 registered political parties,” he told The National.

“We have three that have been advertised in the newspapers, for which there were no objections, so they’ll go before the commission for a decision on their registration as a political party.

“We have another four that have paid their fees, which will bring the number up to 40 political parties.

“There are also another two or three that are coming, who have already paid their fees, so we might end up with 43 to 44 political parties that will contest the 2017 national election.”

Gelu reiterated his concern about the unnecessarily high number of parties.

“Despite the concern, people are still lining up to register their political parties,” he said.

“My concern is that we have only a few months before the issue of writs, so I don’t know what people are thinking.

“What I’ve been saying is that it’s important that you have to get your party out there to the people to know, so that when you are contesting the election, the people will know your candidate and they will know your party.

“Time is not on the side of these parties so what is the reason, what are the motives behind them doing this?

“We don’t have any legislation in place that will limit, or stop these people from registering their political parties at this point in time, just before the issue of writs.”

