Number of teachers increasing, Sori says

THE number of teachers has increased from 57,000 last year to 60,000 this year, Teaching Service Commission chairman Baran Sori says.

“This makes teaching service the single largest public sector workforce in the country,” he said.

“The number of teachers will continue to grow annually to cater for the increasing number of students as a result of the three per cent population growth rate for PNG.”

He welcomed teachers back to the new academic year and urged them to cooperate with the commission and take up their teaching posts without hesitation.

“This is the spirit that we must uphold to deliver education to all school-aged children and meet the Government’s goal to deliver quality education,” he said.

He said the teachers commission would work closely with the education authorities to ensure effective management of teachers to minimise any major issues of concern despite a lack of funding support from the Government.

Sori also reminded teachers that the economic downturn in 2016 would continue. It would hinder service delivery to most teachers in the country. But he encouraged the teachers to be fully committed to their duties.

He urged the teachers to resume duties by Jan 23 and fill in the resumption of duty summary sheet to avoid auto-suspension from the payroll system.

“Teachers are required to commence work at 7.45am and finish work at 4.06 pm each working day of the week,” Sori said.

