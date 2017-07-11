‘Numbers game’ underway to form next government

THE “numbers game” leading up to formation of the next government has begun, according to Tari-Pori MP-elect and People’s National Congress (PNC) party member James Marape.

He said the party would assemble again in Alotau – just like in 2012 – as its numbers started building up, to plan the formation of the next government.

“As far as PNC is concerned, our camp in Alotau has begun,” Marape said.

“I’m the first member in the Alotau camp now.

“I’ll be assisting our leader (Prime Minister Peter O’Neill) to collect party members who win, as well as independents who want to align with us, although I can’t preempt the outcome of that.”

Marape said the camp was not just for political purposes.

“Whatever the result is, we will put our camp in Alotau again, which is not just a political camp but for us to review what the first Alotau Accord of 2012 had achieved,” he said.

“The first accord is deeply entrenched in our Medium-Term Development Plan, which is part of our Vision 2050.

“These are not isolated plans.

“The accord is congruent to the medium-term plan as well as the Government vision we have in place for the country.

“As part of our Alotau programmes, we will put forward our plan for the next five years.”

