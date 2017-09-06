Numu helps Goroka show with K150,000

PREPARATIONS for the 61st annual Goroka Show have been beefed up with K150,000 presented by Governor Peter Numu last week.

When making the presentation, Numu highlighted the importance of keeping alive the diverse cultural identities of the province and country.

He said the show was a one-off occasion where different cultures and traditional singsings and dances were showcased and attracted alot of overseas tourists.

Numu presented the money to the show’s chairwoman, Kearyn Hargreaves, at his office at the Yanepa provincial government building.

Hargreaves thanked Numu for continuing the provincial government’s financial support towards the show that past governors have been providing.

She said Numu wasted no time to support the show during his first week in office which was a good sign.

Numu highlighted the importance of cultural heritage and the showcasing of traditional talent, pointing out that the show was a special event where many

cultures united to display their diversity.

He assured the show committee of his commitment to support the show.

Meanwhile, Hargreaves said corporate sponsorship this year has not been good like in the past, maybe because of the national election.

She said the National Gaming Control Board was once again the naming rights sponsor this year.

“We have tourists booked two years in advance coming from all over the world to the Goroka, as our theme is ‘The world meets at Goroka show,’ and over 200 singsing groups also coming from all over PNG,” Hargreaves said.

