Numu keen to develop tourism

SOME of the geographical sites in Eastern Highlands will be developed into tourist attractions, Governor Peter Numu says.

“Eastern Highlands will invest in tourism as we have water-falls, mountains and attractive sites to become tourist destinations.”

Numu opened the annual Goroka show at the National Sports Institute showground on Saturday.

He said Eastern Highlands was yet to become economically independent and tourism had the potential to be an economic driver.

Numu welcomed tourists to the Goroka show.

The provincial government gave K100,000 towards the show.

General manager of Oil Search PNG Peter Botten applauded the people of Eastern Highlands for staging a colourful show.

Botten led a team with the Rugby League World Cup to the show which attracted a lot of attention.

Chairlady of the show Keryn Hargreaves thanked Numu, Botten, singsing groups, sponsors especially major sponsor National Gaming Control Board and tourists for making the show a success.

