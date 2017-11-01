Numu sees need to raise revenue

EASTERN Highlands Governor Peter Numu says the Nokondi Investment Limited failed to generate additional revenue for the province although it had the potential to.

Nokondi Investment Limited is the business arm of Eastern Highlands government.

Numu appointed a new board of directors to run the company and told them during their swearing-in last week, to make it more profitable.

“We need money to run the province and deliver services to the people of the eight districts,” Numu said.

“I will need your commitment and dedication to generate money through this business arm to increase internal revenue for the province.

Numu promised to work with them to ensure it pays dividends to the province.

The board of directors are Numu (chairman), Livikonimo Koki (Bank South Pacific Goroka branch manager), Karen Flynn (women’s representative), Frank Benabo (business representative) and Samson Akunai (administrator).

