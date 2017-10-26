Numu’s moved not supported

IF there was one man who spoke aggressively against Prime Minister Peter O’Neill during the election campaign, that would be current Eastern Highlands Governor Peter Numu.

He highlighted corrupt practices which he swore he would fight against if elected.

In one instance, he nearly caused an uproar at a People’s National Congress rally at National Park in Goroka.

Many people voted for him on that premise, including me.

However, after having heard that he had crossed over to Government, many people who campaigned for him are now burying their heads in shame.

Numu said in the media that it was in the best interest Eastern Highlands that he crossed

over.

If Numu is a fighter, as he was when he was a student leader, he should remain in the Opposition and continue to be a fighter.

I am now wondering what strategies he has for his next campaign trail.



Ps Chris Pati

Kafana Eastern Gate

