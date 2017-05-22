Nurse appeals for more delivery beds as mothers wait in line

MORE than three mothers struggle each day to deliver babies on a single delivery bed at Inu Health Centre in the Nipa-Kutubu district of Southern Highlands, says the sister in charge.

Betty Alu, who is also the acting officer in charge of the facility, said it was really sad seeing other mothers waiting while she attended to one.

“I am a midwife and I feel sad in my heart to look into the eyes of the mothers who wait patiently in agony.

“The health centre benefits thousands of people living at the (Kutubu) lakeside, islands and along the national highway and the facilities need improvement.

She said although the Nipa-Kutubu district had hosted oil production in the 1990s, nothing was done to improve the health sector.

Alu told The National that TB was a major health concern and there was an immediate need of a health extension officer (HEO).

She said a HEO was posted to the health centre but went away because of accommodation problems.

“The HEO’s accommodation problem has been addressed by Nipa-Kutubu MP Jeffery Komal who has allocated K300, 000 for the staff house.

“The staff house has been officially opened and is ready to be used.”

Like this: Like Loading...