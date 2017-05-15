Nurses march amid death-rates worry

ABOUT 400 Nurses serving in public health facilities in Eastern Highlands celebrated the International Nurses Day in Goroka on Friday.

They began by assembling at the Goroka Peace Park and marched through the main streets in town before meeting at the National Park near the main market for speeches and presentations.

Nurses from various sections of basic health care services within the health facilities made presentations of their achievements, success stories and highlighted problems and suggested solutions for them.

The presentations were made mainly in general medical services, obstetrics and gynecology, surgical and theatre, accidents and emergency, pediatrics and blood transfusion services.

One of the senior nurses at the obstetrics and gynecology section of the provincial hospital, Sr Helen Pok, said they were concerned about the high infant and maternal mortality rate in PNG.

She said mothers were dying at the antenatal and postnatal stages due to lack of proper medical care various other factors.

“We are concerned about this high death rates and are always checking for danger signs during pregnancies such as severe bleeding with headaches, high blood pressure, feet swelling, heart burns and dizziness,” Sr Pok said.

