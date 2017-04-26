Nurses to receive rural incentives

INCENTIVES will be provided for nurses and community health workers to work in rural and remote areas, according to the Health department Human Resources manager Joseph Lipu.

He was addressing the pledging ceremony for the Lae School of Nursing at the City Gate Tabernacle Church in Lae.

“Many health workers do not want to work in rural areas and they prefer to work in urban areas. Therefore we are trying to provide incentives to lure more health workers to rural and remote areas,” he said.

Lipu said the incentives for rural health workers would start next year

“After you graduate, you should go to rural areas to work so that you can benefit from this incentive. I guarantee that you will have a job after you graduate this Friday,” he said.

Lae School of Nursing principal Manase Moya told the students to use their knowledge, skill and attitude when they serve patients.

“The Lae School of Nursing has been sending out quality nursing graduates and we want to receive a positive feedback after you pass out from here,” he said.

Manase told The National that the Lae School of Nursing would no longer come under the University of Technology and would operate on its own soon.

Like this: Like Loading...