Nursing school receives 7 new staff houses at a cost of K2.4mil

LAE School of Nursing (LSON) last Friday opened seven new staff houses at the University of Technology.

The funding for the houses (K2.4 million) was from the Government under the provincial service improvement programme.

Unitech’s deputy vice-chancellor Ora Renagi said the nursing school could not build the houses on campus because of the

unavailability of space to build more infrastructure.

LSON was recently amalgamated to Unitech and with that relationship, they are looking forward to building the capacity of the university to provide courses for nurses in areas of radiotherapy, biometrics, medical engineering and others.

Renagi told the reporters that LSON is also doing the master planning of the school

and will be working closely with Unitech.

He said currently some LSON staff were residing at Unitech’s Taraka campus

LSON principal Manaseh Moya said working together was a way forward for the two institutions to create qualified Papua New Guineans for the future

of the country.

Moya further thanked the Government for the funding provided and the Unitech council for allowing LSON to build the staff houses.

