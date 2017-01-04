NVS to amend white paper policy

The National Volunteer Service (NVS) hopes to adopt an amended white paper policy early next year following a planning workshop last week in Port Moresby.

The workshop was one of the many outstanding matters that needed to be looked at to ensure that NVS had a new and effective direction when implementing its volunteer recruitment and placement programmes in the nation.

The workshop was officially opened by Department of Religion, Youth and Community Development Secretary Anna Solomon.

Speaking at the workshop, United Nation International Children Fund (Unicef) representative Olusholla Ishmael encouraged the NVS to expand and promote its volunteers in all important sectors of development in the country.

Unicef intends to support efforts of the NVS in the promotion of volunteers in all provinces.

The workshop ended with the development of a proposition paper which will now be used as a guide to the review of the 26-year-old NVS Act and form the new direction of NVS which will be incorporated into the white paper policy.

This important document will be presented to the NVS council for endorse-ment.

NVS recruits national skilled and professional volunteers and places them in remote communities to help develop and manage community-oriented pro-jects.

Currently it has 30 volunteers in very isolated and remote areas of Papua New Guinea providing vital services in health, education, agriculture and other are-as.

The workshop also ended with the development of 2017 annual operation plan for the organisation which will be further developed to feature achievable out-comes for respective divisions.

