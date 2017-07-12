NZ crush PNG in OFC U19 opener

the Papua New Guinea Under-19 women were thrashed 12-0 by defending champions New Zealand in the opening match of the Oceania U-19 championship yesterday.

The PNG women made their Fifa U20 World Cup debut last year and were hungry for another shot at a World Cup but New Zealand cut them to pieces.

Coach Rachel Wadunah was hoping for a narrow score line but her New Zealand counterpart Gareth Turnbull thought otherwise and ensured a comprehensive hammering of the visitors.

Turnbull was feeling confident about the opening match despite the limited time his side has had to prepare.

Despite the odds being in New Zealand’s favour, PNG coach Wadunah entered the game hoping her side could keep the scoreline from blowing out.

Wadunah and her coaching team return to the drawing board as they prepare to face the other teams in their remaining matches.

