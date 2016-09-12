NZ school keen on versatility

PALMERSTON North Boys’ High School (PNBHS) is a traditional boys’ school whose vision is to develop educated men of outstanding character.

It is a multicultural school of more than 1700 young men aged 13 to 18 that places an emphasis on academic achievement, providing character education and combining this with sporting and cultural activities.

It is the oldest and largest school in Manawatu, with over 100 staff who are committed professionals with a depth of knowledge and talent to educate students in a school with first class facilities.

The school is focused on performance, tradition and pride.

Approximately 60 per cent of graduates will attend university and are top performers in football, rugby, hockey, basketball and tennis.

A statement from the school said they had excellent academic results, above local, regional and national averages.

The school is well connected to universities, tertiary institutions and research centres and has a full time careers advisor on site to help students with their subject choices and career pathways.

The school has a multitude of teams and activities and can cater for experts and beginners.

“We have a wide array of subjects and 57 co-curricular options on offer. PNBHS also offers outdoor education as a subject and we run many school trips and activities to provide students with a New Zealand experience,” the statement said.

The facilities at the school include a covered 25-metre swimming pool, eight tennis courts, two gymnasiums, weight training rooms, a refurbished main hall (can accommodate all students), a 370-seat auditorium.

The school also includes a specialist music rooms, eight practice rooms, a performing arts centre, two rugby fields, a football field, an indoor grass cricket facility and a 180 student accommodating hostel.

Accommodation for international students is at the very popular College House, the school hostel. It provides modern facilities and a structured, supportive and family focused environment that encourages participation and excellence in all areas of school life.

Homestay is the most popular option at the school, where international students stay with families who provide emotional, academic and practical support, as well as providing safe living and travel arrangements.

Palmerston North is a safe, quiet and inexpensive city with a population of 85,000 people, only one hour’s flight from Auckland.

Palmerston North is an ‘Education and Knowledge City’, a student city with a supportive learning environment.

Here, students can enjoy the benefits of a modern city with a safe, small town atmosphere and more individual attention.

Palmerston North is the geographical centre of New Zealand, providing excellent road connections in all directions. It is close to Wellington, New Zealand’s capital city, and has its own airport.

Palmerston North Boys’ High School offers international students a high-quality education experience.

Its students are consistently top performers, academically, culturally and on the sporting field.

The school provides a safe, friendly, educational, cultural and sporting environment.

Related