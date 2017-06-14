O-Wan make touch semis

DESPITE all odds Team O-Wan from Obura-Wanenara in Eastern Highlands made it to the semifinal in the national touch championships at the weekend.

O-Wan or Team Obura-Wanenara come from a remote area in the Eastern Highlands which share borders with Menyamya in Morobe and this was their first time to take part in the national tournament.

Team manager Siam Mai said despite the many challenges the team faced, it was a big achievement for them to make it into the semi-finals.

“More than 75 per cent of the team are rugby league players and there was a lot of confusion in terms of rules and we lost all the games in the first round,” Mai said.

“But players picked up and we won all the games though till the semifinals.

“Though there were some tears, we’re all just so happy to have made it this far because, honestly, we didn’t think we’d make it this far in the national championships.”

Mia said that touch rugby was a new game introduced in their district and she was very happy with their first performance and was confident that they would do better in future games.

“And on behalf of the team, I want to thank Martin Joffy from Pilai Sports Organisation who sponsored the team’s airfares, accommodation, food and uniforms,” she said.

“I also thank our coach, Amos Tobiang and Jerry Bong, the touch federation back home, our club president and association chairman and all our people back home who may not even get the chance to read this story in the paper because our place is just so far out.

“But thank you all for your support and Team O-Wan will definitely be ready for the next national touch tournament.”

Like this: Like Loading...