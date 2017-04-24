Oa explains suspension

THE suspension of two members of the PNG Power Limited executive management team was an internal management matter which does not warrant the involvement of the trade unions, acting chief executive officer Alex Oa says.

Oa was responding to a protest by members of the PNG Energy Workers Union and workers on Thursday.

Oa said their suspension was part of due process to allow for them to respond to allegations made against them.

Suspended were general manager human resources and general manager customer services.

Oa said management was not informed of the union meeting.

PNG Power workers during a lunch-hour meeting resolved to stage a protest over the decision to suspend two senior managers.

The workers claimed that the board had continued to ignore their outstanding issues and called for a sit in protest.

“I appeal to the staff not to take any drastic actions as the suspension is not an industrial matter and does not warrant the involvement of the unions,” Oa said.

“The management and board of PNG Power are addressing their outstanding issues.

“Some have been addressed and others will be presented to the board for a decision.”

