‘Observe Christmas in true Christian way’

By NICHOLAS SIREO

LAE resident judge Justice Don Sawong and Morobe Governor Kelly Naru have urged residents to celebrate Christmas in a true Christian tradition.

They said this during the presentation of K500,000 to the Lae court house for rehabilitation and upgrading work.

Sawong urged people not to commit crimes and cause unnecessary problems during this festive season as.

He said Christmas was a time to reflect and enjoy responsibly with friends and relatives.

“I want Lae residents to live peacefully and look at Christmas with a different meaning and not to entertain themselves excessively with alcohol consumption,” Sawong said.

He also warned people to behave in an ethical manner and not to get involved in illegal activities as they might end up in jail for their actions.

Naru also cautioned the public to stay out of trouble and to celebrate responsibly in their homes.

“Christmas is a time of peace and reflection, therefore, people should celebrate happily with their families at home instead of doing unnecessary things which might cause disturbances or problems to them,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lae Met Supt Anthony Wagambie Jnr issued a warning to residents to enjoy responsibly as police would be conducting Christmas operations in the city to maintain peace and order.

Like this: Like Loading...