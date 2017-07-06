Observe the law: Pastor

By TONY PALME

MEMBERS of the Kudjip Emmanuel Nazarene Church in Jiwaka have been reminded that not following God’s will not guarantee them eternal life in heaven.

In a sermon, Minj circuit pastor Steven Kaiye warned Christians that they may spend their lifetime as faithful churchgoers, pastors, deacons, doctors or nurses but if they did not really love God in their hearts and minds and observe his laws faithfully, there would be no reward awaiting them in heaven.

“Heaven’s system is not like earth’s system,” Kaiye said.

“Heaven is holy, therefore we must be holy to be accepted into God’s family.”

He referred to Jesus’ words in Mathew 12:50: “Whoever does what my Father in heaven wants is my brother, my sister, and my mother.”

He urged Christians to reassess their lives and live holy by saying no to sin.

“Heaven will either reject or accept you.

“Do you want to be accepted and welcomed into the most glorious and happiest place or rejected and told ‘I don’t know you’?

“So think about it. Think, talk, walk and live only on what pleases the Father above rather than what pleases the world and would perish in a short while.

“Do not conform yourselves to the ways of man and earth

but live a Christ-like life,” Kaiye elaborated.

Rev Philip Nolye admitted that the message by Kaiye was challenging for Christians to be serious in their faith to ensure that God called them one by one

saying:

“Welcome home faithful servant.”

