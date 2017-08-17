Observe repentance day: Pastor

Churches around the country are calling on all citizens to seriously observe National Repentance Day next Saturday, Aug 26.

The annual event was initiated by the Body of Christ and leaders of the mainline churches have not directly taken part in it over the past few years.

Chairman of the Body of Christ, Rev Joseph Walters made a special call to the recently elected MPs to lead in observing the day.

Walters said those who used bribery, bought votes and other inducements to gain an advantage over others must take this call seriously and be the first to confess and repent openly or in private.

“Repentance is a way of detaching from the evil attachments and invite God to come in and cleanses us. Similarly, those who used witchcraft, black magic

and other forms of evil must also repent.”

He said National Repentance Day was not a holiday but a holy day.

“I call for shops and other places, including sporting events, to shut down and treat this day as solemn and consecrated for this Christian nation to come before their God,” Walters said.

“Leaders must lead the way.”

He said those in churches and those in Parliament must lead the way.

“They are the prophets and kings of the nation,” Walters said

“If those in Parliament do not confess and repent of their evil doings, the evil that empowered and enabled them into leadership will follow them into Parliament.”

