Observers get into gear as polling nears

ELECTION observers yesterday held the first of three meetings to prepare them for polling and counting observations.

The other meetings will be tomorrow and Thursday.

United Nations Development Program senior electoral expert Ray Kennedy, who is coordinating the observers, said that the meetings covered the UNDP’s role, the general concept of election observation, and also allowed them to interact with local observer groups, security and Electoral Commission staff.

He said there would be about 800 observers, of which 130 would be from overseas, aand the rest from here.

The international observers include those from diplomatic missions in Port Moresby.

“The first team from the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat is here, but they will be rotating different teams into, and out of the country,” Kennedy said.

“We’ll brief the new teams as they come in.”

Kennedy said some members of the Commonwealth Observer Mission team have arrived.

