Observers keen on election

MANY international and local observers have expressed interest to follow the national election, says Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato.

He said the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) was tasked co coordinate the observers, with assistance from PNG government agencies.

The number of observers, as well as their programme, are still to be confirmed.

“Observers will come from the Commonwealth Secretariat, European Union, Great Britain, the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Transparency International PNG, Pacific Islands Forum, and Melanesian Solidarity Group,” Gamato said.

“A small team from the PNG Electoral Commission, Department of Foreign Affairs and Immigration, and Prime Minister’s Department has been put together and assigned to help UNDP.”

Prime Minister Peter O’Neill told the National Broadcasting Commission talkback radio on Thursday that people should be wary of their conduct given that the world was watching PNG, especially with the country to host Apec 2018.

“We have got observers who are coming, most of them are from Apec member countries as well,” he said.

“What they will do is go back and send reports to their governments and leaders that Papua New Guinea is not ready, or Papua New Guinea is ready.

“That’s the sort of message that they will take back.

“We want them to take back the positive messages of Papua New Guinea.

“That is why leaders who now aspire to become part of government, or form government, must take leadership in responsibility that we send a positive message about our country to the rest of the world.

“What it also does is affect the confidence of investors.

“When they come in to PNG, they want to invest in a safe, stable environment.

“If we are not able to display that, nobody’s going to come and invest billions of dollars that we need so that we can employ more Papua New Guineans with income from business that are created from these investments.

“That is why an important message to our citizens is that we all need to work together in order to send this message of positiveness to the rest of the global community.”

