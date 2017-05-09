Observers to play vital role

IT is an encouraging sign that there is a good deal of interest in the 2017 general election from international organisations and regional watchdogs, including the media.

This year will see the second time the nation heads to the

polls using the limited preferential voting system as well as

other changes instituted by the State to improve the electoral process.

But in order to achieve the goal of having free and fair elections, it is almost a requirement that there must be neutral observers on the ground who can assess how

well elections in this country are run.

These people can follow the process from its start to its conclusion, and decide for themselves whether democracy in PNG is functioning as it should, or if it is just a façade.

One hopes, that after eight editions, Papua New Guineans have learnt to grasp what it takes to have good elections.

Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato has confirmed that the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) was tasked to coordinate the observers, with assistance from State agencies.

That collaboration will be key to the effectiveness of the job the observers do in the identified electorates around the country.

Gamato says people coming in would be from a wide range of organisations in the region and Europe.

They will come from the Commonwealth Secretariat, European Union, Great Britain, the US, Australia, New Zealand, Transparency International PNG, the Pacific Islands Forum, and the Melanesian Solidarity Group.

So what do election observers do and what, if any, is their impact on the process?

Election monitoring, as it is termed, is the observation of an election by one or more independent parties, typically from another country or a non-government organisation, primarily to assess the conduct of an election process on the basis of national legislation and international election standards.

There are national and international election observers.

It is important to note here that monitors do not directly prevent electoral fraud, but rather record and report such instances.

It is a comprehensive election observation which increasingly looks at the entire electoral process over a longer period of time, rather than at election-day proceedings only.

The legitimacy of an election can be affected by the criticism

of monitors, provided that

they are themselves seen as unbiased.

A notable individual is often appointed honorary leader of a monitoring organisation in an effort to enhance its own legitimacy.

A team from the Electoral

Commission, Department of

Foreign Affairs and Immigration and Prime Minister’s Department has been assembled and assigned to provide support to the

UNDP.

Prime Minister Peter O’Neill has warned candidates and voters that everyone needs to be wary of their actions given the amount of overseas attention and scrutiny the national elections will generate.

He tied it in with the fact that many of the observers will have dual missions – to learn as much about the PNG elections and to get an idea of where the country stands as a democracy, and the peoples’ general attitude to ideals attributed to that system of government.

Most of the observers are from APEC member countries who, as O’Neill pointed out, will go back and send reports to their governments and leaders on whether PNG is ready for APEC 2018.

That is why he says it is imperative that they send back a positive message.

In essence, this is an inspection trip and PNG must pass the test because the country has a lot riding on the general election and how it is conducted.

O’Neill associates the effect of a negative reports not just on the country’s reputation but also its implications which can affect the economy.

Investors need to have confidence to pump in their money into the economy.

They want to invest in a safe, stable environment.

The message of putting our best foot forward at the national election is similar to the appeal for positivity by the Government to Papua New Guineans in the lead-up to two recent major sporting events – the 2015 Pacific Games and last year’s FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup.

The people responded well to those events.

Even though the general election is a different matter, one hopes the overall result is the same – positive and beneficial.

Like this: Like Loading...