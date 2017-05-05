OC directive unrealistic: Official

A DISTRICT official in Morobe is questioning the directive by the Ombudsman Commission to districts to travel to Waigani for the certification of cheques before they pay service providers.

Kabwum district administrator Buds Botike said it was unrealistic and unpractical.

He said the travelling would be too expensive for rural districts such as Kabwum, Menyamya, Obura-Wonenara and Telefomin.

He suggests that a committee be set up in the provincial headquarters to be made up of officials from the provincial treasury, Ombudsman, auditor-general and Bank of South Pacific.

The OC had directed that Province Services Improvement Programme and DSIP funding be frozen until after the election.

“I appreciate the OC’s decision and idea to freeze the funding and create a committee to oversee the accessibility and spending of the funding in Port Moresby,” Kabwum said.

“A similar committee is needed in provinces instead of us flying to Waigani.”

Botike said the 89 district administrators knew the provincial treasury’s procurement process under the Financial Management Act to certify cheques including compliance and audit.

Watut Local Level Government council president Waka Daimon said LLG functions should continue during the election.

Botike said funding was needed to refer patients to Angau, provide fuel for vehicles and generators, pay the wages of casual labourers, pay the traveling expenses for officers and pay contractors to keep services flowing.

He said if administrators and public servants were expected to sit in their offices doing nothing, it would be better to send them home to wait for the setting up of the new government.

Like this: Like Loading...