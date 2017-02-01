OC seeks Supreme Court clarification

ACTING Chief Ombudsman Michael Dick says that the commission has filed a constitutional reference seeking the Supreme Court to clarify two important issues affecting a number of its leadership cases.

Dick in a statement said the commission needed the court’s clarification on the question of evidentiary requirements in leadership tribunals and the question of suspension of a leader.

“Timely resolution of these issues by the Supreme Court will bring clarity to the Leadership Code process followed by the Ombudsman Commission and all relevant stakeholders.”

Dick said the question of evidentiary requirements related to whether the amendments to Section 27(4) of the Organic Law on the Duties and Responsibilities of Leadership in 2006 to impose strict standards of proof, in accordance with the Evidence Act, were constitutional.

In the issue of suspension, Dick said: “When does suspension of a leader occur when a leader has been referred?”

Dick said two previous Supreme Court rulings had made varying rulings regarding suspension of leaders.

In the case of Pruaitch versus Manek (SC1093), the Supreme Court on March 31, 2011, ruled that the question of suspension, pursuant to the combined effects of Sections 27 and 28 of the Organic Law, fell exclusively within the jurisdiction of a Leadership Tribunal and came into effect upon presentation of charges and statement of reasons before a Leadership Tribunal.

The court ruled that suspension of a leader took effect at the tribunal.

In an earlier case of Pruaitch versus Manek (SC1052) the Supreme Court on May 31, 2010, ruled that suspension of a leader took effect on the date when the Chief Justice appointed the tribunal.

Dick said there was therefore an issue on what the correct position was with regards to the issue of suspension of a leader – whether suspension would take place at the time the Chief Justice appointed the tribunal or later when the tribunal convened.

He said the commission had filed the constitutional reference to have clarification to allow the commission to fulfil its obligations under the Leadership Code more efficiently and effectively.

Like this: Like Loading...