Oceania Athletics head to visit sports institute

Oceania Athletics president and IAAF council member Geoff Gardner will visit the National Sports Institute in Goroka later this month for the 56th national track and field championships.

Since his election as president of the IAAF last year, Lord Sebastian Coe, called on Gardner to play a key role in setting the future direction of the IAAF.

Gardner is a member of the Governance Reform Group which has conducted a total revamp of the constitution to institute governance checks and balances that were lacking in the past.

He is also a member of the task force charged with advising the IAAF council on Russia’s appeal to have its doping-related suspension from all IAAF activities lifted.

Oceania Athletics executive director Yvonne Mullins will accompany Gardner to Goroka where they will conduct some refresher training for technical officials prior to the championships.

Chairman of the local organising committee Philip Kamane has circulated the timetable and competition rules and reminded all intending participants of the Sept 20 deadline for entries and payment of fees.

He said Athletics PNG would be firm on its stance that no last minute entries would be permitted. Many teams have already confirmed their intention to participate including Morobe with 50 athletes, Oro (60), New Ireland (7), Chimbu, AROB, Vanimo, Goroka and Madang.

A large turnout is anticipated this year with teams also expected from East New Britain, West New Britain, Manus, Jiwaka , Mt Hagen, Wabag, Ramu and Mt Wilhelm.

A small group from Port Moresby is also expected at the tournament.

New Zealand-based sprinter Letisha Pukaikia, who represented PNG at the recent Commonwealth Youth Games, has also confirmed her intention to participate and it is understood that a couple of athletes

from Australia are also planning to attend.

Like this: Like Loading...