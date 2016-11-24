Oceania junior b’ball champs set

THE Federation of International Basketball Associations (FIBA) Under-18 Oceania Championships will be held in Suva, Fiji, from Dec 5-10.

Seven men’s and eight women’s teams will battle in the five-day tournament, with the winner earning a qualification spot to next year’s FIBA U19 World Championships.

The tournament will showcase the best young basketball talent from Fiji, Australia, New Zealand, New Caledonia, Tahiti, PNG, Guam and Samoa.

Many of these athletes will go on to represent their senior national teams in FIBA’s new competition system which comes into effect next year.

The competition calendar creates an opportunity for Oceania nations to compete with the best teams not only in their region, but also throughout Asia on a regular basis.

This would provide an opportunity for Oceania nations other than Australia and New Zealand to qualify for the basketball World Cup and Olympic Games.

