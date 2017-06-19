Oceania media invited

THE hosts of the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games want the media to be included in the 500-member contingent from Oceania to the September event in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

This was announced at the Oceania National Olympic Committee (ONOC) executive board meeting in Brisbane, Australia last week.

It will be the first time that Oceania athletes have been invited to compete in these Games following the signing of a memorandum of understanding between ONOC president Dr Robin Mitchell, Asia Olympic Committee president Sheik Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah Turkmenistan and president Gurbanguly Berdmimuhamedov.

Dr Mitchell said all expenses (airfares, accommodation) would be paid for by the Turkmeni government.

