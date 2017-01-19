Oceania’s Champions League draw out

FANS wanting to follow Oceania’s premier international club competition in 2017 can get their diaries out as the match schedule for the OFC Champions League 2017 was confirmed this week.

OFC competitions director Chris Kemp was pleased to announce the match schedule for the group stage of the competition ahead of the OFC Champions League Qualifiers which get underway in 11 days.

“The majority of the sides taking part in this year’s competition have been identified with Vanuatu and the Solomon Islands finding their club champions in late 2016,” Kemp said.

“We are now just counting down to the qualifier, which is taking place at the end of this month in Tonga, to identify our final two competing clubs.”

The winner of the qualifier, which sets the club champions from the Cook Islands, Tonga, American Samoa and Samoa against each other, will be heading to New Caledonia’s northern city of Konè, where Group B awaits them.

The group includes host club Hienghène Sport, 2016 OFC Champions League runners-up Team Wellington and Ba FC.

The qualifier runner-up will slot into Group A which is being held in New Caledonia’s capital Noumèa, hosted by 2016 OFC Champions League semi-finalists AS Magenta and also featuring Hekari United and AS Central.

Group C, which is taking place at Mangere Centre Park in Auckland, New Zealand, pits defending champions Auckland City FC against the Lae City Dwellers, Vanuatu debutants Malampa Revivors and Solomon Islands runners-up Western United.

The fourth and final group will be hosted by AS Tefana in Tahiti with Erakor Golden Star, another Vanuatu club set to make their debut, Marist FC and Rewa FC.

The kick-off times for each group have also been finalised by the OFC competitions department, with Group A and B setting 5pm and 8pm for each match day.

The earliest kick-off times will be for Group C in Auckland where matches will be played at either 1pm or 4pm, with Group D also opting for evening matches with kick-offs at 6pm and 9pm. – Oceaniafootball.com

