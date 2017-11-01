OFC Champions League announces 2018 hosts

Following the success of taking the OFC Champions League to fans across Oceania this year, the Oceania Football Confederation executive committee has confirmed the group hosts of the region’s premier international club competition in 2018.

From February through to early March the focus will be on the group stage of this prestigious club competition with Vanuatu, Tahiti, New Zealand and Solomon Islands all ready to welcome the four groups.

Group A will be held in Vanuatu with debutants Nalkutan FC joining the Vanuatu Football Federation to host Lae City Dwellers, Ba FC and the qualifying stage winners in Port Vila from Feb 10-18.

Federation Tahitienne de Football and AS Dragon will be welcoming the Solomon Islands champions, AS Lossi and Erakor Golden Star to Papeete where the stage will be set for Group B action.

From Feb 24 to March 4, eight-time regional champions Auckland City will host their group for the second year in a row. Lautoka, Madang and AS Venus will travel to New Zealand in the hope of unseating the competition’s most successful club.

Group D plays out concurrently in Honiara where three-time finalists Team Wellington will travel with AS Magenta and the qualifiers runner-up to join the runner-up of the Solomon Islands S-League. OFC competitions director Chris Kemp said the continuation of this format offered OFC member associations and the clubs themselves, something to capitalise on.

“Local communities are being offered the chance to watch the teams they’ve followed all season compete on the highest stage the region has to offer,” he said.

“It also provides an opportunity for these teams to reward their fans.”

Kemp said it allowed the OFC competitions department to work with clubs and member associations more closely.

“This format allows us to join with the participating clubs and associations to welcome and host the group stages,” he said.

“It is always beneficial to work with our colleagues across the region both to share our experiences and learn more about the facilities and football culture in each of these nations.

“We are very excited to work with Tahiti and Auckland City on this event for a second year, and look forward to delivering the group matches in Solomon Islands and Vanuatu for the first time.”

The OFC Champions League 2018 begins in Pago Pago, American Samoa in January with the four club champions from American Samoa, Cook Islands, Samoa and Tonga competing for the two remaining places in the final 16.

