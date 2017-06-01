OFC clears air on Fifa debt claims

THE Oceania Football Confederation says that neither they nor Fifa owes the PNG Sports Foundation money for the use of its facilities during last year’s Under-20 Women’s World Cup.

In a statement released yesterday responding to claims by PNGSF board chairman Graham Osborne, the regional soccer body maintained that the State, through the Sports Foundation, had taken on the responsibility of preparing the venues and as per an agreement entered into by the Government and Fifa, they were not required to pay for the use of the venues.

“OFC wishes to clarify recent statements alleging Fifa owe the Papua New Guinea Sports Foundation money for the hiring of stadium facilities during the Fifa Under-20 Women’s World Cup,” the statement said.

“This is not the case.

“When a country wishes to host a Fifa tournament, the government must provide a written guarantee that they will provide the necessary infrastructureto host such a tournament. “When the PNGFA agreed to bid to host the U20 Women’s World Cup last November, they did so based on such a written guarantee they received signed by the PNG Sports Foundation on behalf of the government, stating the PNG government would provide the necessary infrastructure for the tournament.”

The OFC said the agreement, which was endorsed by the National Executive Council, entailed the PNGSF using State funds to build and refurbish the venues to be used during the tournament.

“The PNGFA has estimated that the Government has provided approximately K67 million to the Sports Foundation to construct and renovate the necessary stadia, training grounds and related facilities to be used during the tournament.”

“Therefore it is not correct for the PNG Sports Foundation to charge PNGFA for using the stadia during the tournament and now demand payment after the tournament is completed.

Like this: Like Loading...