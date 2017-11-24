On-off lights causing traffic problems in city

TRAFFIC police in Port Moresby are calling on the National Capital District Commission to fix the city’s traffic lights.

Boroko traffic officer Sergeant Tau Gina said yesterday that the ongoing problem with traffic lights at North Waigani was causing traffic problems.

“We will do our job but it is up to the authorities to see and fix these traffic lights in the city,” he said.

Road users have noticed that the traffic lights at North Waigani would go off during a power-cut and stay off when the power came back on.

“The National Capital District Commission should see and try to fix this issue,” Gina said.

