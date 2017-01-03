Off-season soccer competition a foundation

THE biggest off-season soccer challenge in Morobe, the Wawens Cup, is a platform for scouting raw talent, according to the tournament organisers.

The tournament, now in its third year, was conceived by the patron Andrew Namuesh to provide an avenue for youths, most of whom had no chance to play in regular competitions.

The highlight of the opening of the three division’s grand finals was delivery of trophies by helicopter.

Captains of Bumayong United (Under-16), Eriku Wawens (women’s) and Eriku Wawens (men’s) accompanied the trophies into the LFA park in a first of its kind ‘spectacle’ to end the tournament.

“The purpose of this cup is to promote raw talent,” sponsor and Zilu Scientific managing director Jason Peters said.

“Team’s from outside the city come and shows their talents. But when it comes to selection, favouritism creeps in. We forget about those from the rural areas and settlements,” Namuesh said.

He said the tournament had been used as an avenue for LFA and Lahi to scout players.

