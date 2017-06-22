Office to carry out mobile registrations

By HELEN TARAWA

THE PNG Civil and Identity Registry Office has processed more than 55,000 identification cards, including those collected through mobile services, Registrar-General Dickson Kiragi says.

Kiragi told The National that there was still a backlog of 40,000 cards which had caused congestion in the process.

He said all new registrations would be carried out at the NID Haus in Waigani and Konedobu office located at the Central provincial administration.

“In our efforts to ease the queue and client congesting at Boroko, I have instructed the immediate return the 2015 -2016 mobile registration cards and certificates to NID Haus for timely sorting and issuance since May 2016,” Kiragi said.

He said a mobile registration unit would cater for requests from entities or local groups.

“The mobile registrations would only be delivered upon requests from organisations and corporate groups. Despite the organisational, management and budget challenges, we are committed to ensure civil and identity registration services are available to our citizens for their registration needs,” Kiragi said.

“We are going into our third year of operating the system. We are doing our best to improve it.”

Like this: Like Loading...