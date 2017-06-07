Office of G-G has new acting secretary

THE Office of the Governor-General has a new acting secretary.

John Yamin was welcomed by Governor-General Bob Dadae on Monday.

Yamin once served as Chief of State Protocol with the Department of Foreign Affairs and has represented PNG as a diplomat in Australia, the Philippines and China.

He has been with the Department of Foreign Affairs for 32 years. Dadae said Yamin’s appointment by the Department of Prime Minister would ensure that the Office of the Governor-General had an official secretary to oversee the administration of Government House.

He said Yamin was not new to the Government House and with his experience, he would blend in well with the staff and the day-to-day functions of Government House.

Yamin thanked the governor-general for recognising his appointment and said: “I want to assure you that I will serve the Office of the Governor-General with commitment, dedication and professionalism as is expected of all staff serving here.”

Yamin said his immediate task now was to organise the governor-general’s travel to the United Kingdom to be commissioned by the Queen and also implement restructuring of the office.

Like this: Like Loading...