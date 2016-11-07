Office launches schools voter registration

The National Capital District electoral office has launched its schools voter registration for students to be able to vote in the national election next year.

Speaking at the launching at Gerehu Secondary school last Monday, deputy electoral commissioner Simon Sinai, said in order for students to actively participate in the democratic election process, they must first register their names on the electoral roll.

“The significance of the name registration is that if your name is not found on the electoral roll, you will not be able to exercise your democratic right,” Sinai said.

He said the 2017, election programmes would be set in about four months from now.

“When the Governor-General issues the writs on April 20, 2017, that will signal the official start of the election.”

He urged students to register their names if they were 18 years of age and above or would be turning 18 next year.

“Students are among the voting population in PNG who have been spectators of elections for a long time.”

National Capital District election manager, Terence Hetinu told The National that a lot of young people have missed out in the past elections because they were in school when eligible voters were enrolled.

