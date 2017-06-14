Office needs K5mil yearly, officer says

THE Office for the Child and Family Services will need a budget of K5 million every year to operate, chief executive officer Simon Yanis says.

Yanis told The National that a children’s trust fund account had been established but was not funded.

He said the money would be used for out-of-home care and processing centres.

“Two months ago the instrument was signed to have the trust fund established but there is no money in the account yet.

“We are happy that the Government has given us the autonomy as an office but our most immediate task is to have the office established,” Yanis said.

He said it was now up to the relevant State agencies to help get the office set up immediately because the concerns were critical.

Yanis said he was working with Department of Personnel Management on the structure of the office.

He said they were seeking resources from the departments of National Planning, Treasury and Finance.

Yanis said there were 24 welfare officers working under him and most of them were from the National Capital District welfare office.

“We had an annual budget of K140,000 so what could we do with that kind of financial support.”

