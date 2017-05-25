Office remains closed as candidates await EC’s response

By JAMES GUMUNO

THE Jiwaka electoral office will remain locked until candidates contesting the North Waghi open and regional seats get a favourable response from the Electoral Commission.

The candidates organised a meeting yesterday at Jiwaka Resort and invited the provincial election steering committee and electoral officers in the province to reverse their decision on restricting polling places to just two central locations.

North Waghi returning officer Andrew Kalangie and election manager Rossie Pandihau turned up at the meeting with Minj police station commander Michael Wandil. The chairman of the provincial election steering committee and his members did not show up.

Candidates at the meeting included Kenneth Majip, Justin Wapi, Mond Palme, Lucas Khanjip, Gabriel Eka Wii, Andrew Kina, Micheal Goro, Ruddy Tumbo, Andrew Kumye, and Daisy Ondokoi.

Kalangie and Pandihau told 10 out of the 29 candidates present that they would bring their concerns back to the Electoral Commissioner.

They told the election manager and returning officer that they wanted the Electoral Commissioner to reverse its decision and allow polling to be conducted as gazetted previously.

