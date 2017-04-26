Office shouldn’t be named after Sir Akepa

While it is heartening to see that the once desolate Lahame Hill is now transformed into the Bena-Unggai district head office by the three-term MP, I believe the use of the Grand Chief title against Sir Akepa Miakwe (as reported in The National 22nd April) in the naming of the head quarter office is incorrect.

The late Government Chief Secretary Sir Manasupe Zurenuoc stated that here are only three living Grand Chiefs (The National Aug 10, 2015).

They are Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare, Grand Chief Sir Paulias Matane and Grand Chief Sir Michael Ogio (now deceased).

Sir Akepa Miakwe has a special place in our hearts and especially the people of Bena-Unggai but the title of leaders must be used duly where appropriate lest we make a mockery out of the country’s established system.

Eagle Eye

Mt Hagen

Like this: Like Loading...