Officer arrested for airport robbery

A POLICE officer alleged to be involved in the K1.2 million robbery on Nov 3 at Jackson Airport, and the murder of a man had been arrested and charged.

National Capital District Met Supt Benjamin Turi said the officer was charged for the wilful murder of a man from Tari on July 22.

The officer was also linked to the robbery at the airport because the gun used was picked up from his house with some money, Turi said.

“Police did investigate and found out that the officer was involved in the murder of a Tari man on July 22 after the vote of no-confidence.

“There was a car chase to Eight-Mile settlement were he shot the man at point blank and killed him.

“And he is a suspect in the airport robbery. The gun that was used in the robbery of the K1.2 million was recovered from his house with some money.”

Turi said this was one of the cases he wanted to complete this year.

He said police arrested five suspects involved in the robbery but there were three others still on the run.

“So far we already did five arrests, a banker, the one shot at Baruni, the police officer and two arrested in Kokopo but there are three known suspects still on the run.

“We are yet to arrest a reservist at the Hohola police station and two regulars from Gerehu who sold the gun to a banker – which was passed to the criminals to use in the robbery,” Turi said.

