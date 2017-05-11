Officer arrested after man killed

By MUHUYUPE SORANZI

A Police officer has been arrested after a man was killed on Saturday in Saralok, West New Britain.

Kimbe Police Station Commander Chief Inspector Steven Bunga told The National on Tuesday the officer was arrested after the family members of the deceased petitioned police on Monday.

“Investigation is still continuing to establish the other officers who were in the vehicle and we are suspecting that two officers would have been involved and that will be clarified by the investigation,” Bunga said.

He said the deceased was a PMV bus driver and was having few beers with his brothers in front of their premises at Saraklok when the incident happened.

The police officers were returning from a patrol at Togulo Crusher in a vehicle and as they stopped and reversed onto the main highway, the deceased and his brothers saw them and tried to run away.

Bunga said the accused fired shots to stop them but mistakenly hit one of the men.

He condemned the incident at Saraklok and appealed to his officers to carry out their duties in a professional and peaceful manner.

Meanwhile, Bunga appealed to the public and candidates in West New Britain to act responsibly during the campaign and election period.

“It is the responsibility of the candidates to tell their supporters not to create conflicts with supporters of other candidates.”

