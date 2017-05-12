Officer charged with rape to face trial

A POLICE officer charged with the rape of a 17-year-old Eastern Highlands woman at a police cell in Port Moresby was committed to face trial at the National Court.

Waigani Committal Court magistrate John Kaumi ruled on Tuesday that there was sufficient evidence to commit Jerike Mokmane, 33, from Kombokande village in Kerowagi, Chimbu.

Mokmane will appear at the National Court in Waigani on May 29 for listing.

Police alleged that on Dec 13, 2015, Mokmane was on duty at the Boroko police station and attended to a complaint, a civil matter (adultery), against Sandy Kajona by relatives of her husband.

It was alleged that after listening to both parties Mokmane decided to detain Kajona at the cells.

He allegedly led her out of the duty office along the footpath to the cell block and told her that he would release her from custody and that she had to hide in the male toilet for a while.

Kajona decided to use the toilet and when she finished she heard footsteps approaching in her direction.

Mokmane entered the toilet and allegedly ordered her to keep quiet and he forcefully raped her.

He allegedly raped her again at the charge room before dropping her off outside the Somare Foundation building in Waigani.

She was stranded but luckily a couple came to her aid and took her to Waigani police station where she reported the matter.

