Officer charged withmurder out on bail

By DAPHNE WANI

THE National Court in Waigani has granted K1000 bail to a Senior Police Officer charged with wilful murder of a man in Port Moresby last year.

Deputy Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika said exceptional circumstances exist and allowed bail to Acting Inspector and Special Services Division (SSD) Commander Mobile Squad 4, Steven Numbos 44 from Kairuru Island, Wewak in East Sepik yesterday.

Numbos was arrested and charged with wilful murder on Dec 30, 2016.

“A professional investigator would have gone to the scene of the crime to collect information and lay charges.” Sir Gibbs said.

Sir Gibbs said the allegations against Numbos occurred on July 26 2016 and the length of time police took to lay charges was very slow.

“Whose information was the arresting officer Jackson Timbi laying the charges on?” Sir Gibbs asked.

He said it appears to the court that Timbi was struggling to find and collect statements from witnesses.

State could not convince the court on why bail should be refused as the investigations into the allegations was taking place at a very slow pace.

Court also took in submissions by Numbos’s lawyer Copeland Raulela of Raulela Lawyers that Numbos has a serious issue of security over his continuous remand in Bomana.

Numbos while Commander SSD 4 and Task Force had convicted many serious offenders who are currently serving time in Bomana and on January 14 he was threatened at his holding cell.

A duty Corrections Officer intervened and dispersed the inmates.

Sir Gibbs allowed K500 as surety payments and imposed conditions that Numbos shall not interfere with any police or state witnesses.

Numbos will report to the National Court registry once every month and has to remain within NCD pending the completion of his case.

Like this: Like Loading...