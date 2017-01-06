Officer in court over perjury charge

By DEMAS TIEN

A POLICE officer in the National Capital District has appeared in court for allegedly giving false evidence in a court case.

Constable Kosinto Etora, 35, from Ke-efu village in Okapa District, Eastern Highlands, was charged with perjury, stealing and abuse of office.

Etora appeared before magistrate Mekeo Gauli at the Waigani Committal Court where his charges were read to him.

The court adjourned the case to Feb 6 to give time to police to do their investigations.

It was alleged that on Sept 20 last year in the case of Janet Nelson against Stanley Korekami, Etora being duly sworn to give evidence on oath as a witness, gave false testimony that Korekami failed to repay his debt of K7,000 to Janet Nelson.

It was alleged that Etora received the money from Korekami and used it then gave a false statement in his affidavit.

It was alleged that Etora stole the K7,000 which came into his possession by virtue of his employment.

It was also alleged that as a police officer attached with the Hohola Police Station, Etora abuse the authority of his office by receiving the money from Korekami and used it for his own purposes instead of giving it to Nelson.

Etora was a mediator in the civil complaint of borrowing money between Korekami and Nelson on July 20 last year.

The outcome of the mediation was put into writing.

Korekami (borrower) and Nelson (lender) signed a deed of agreement for Korekami to report to the Hohola Police Station and repay the money he had borrowed from Nelson.

It was alleged that on Sept 9 last year Korekami and Etora met outside Parliament House.

Korekami gave K7,000 to Etora to give to Nelson.

Etora met with Nelson at the police station on Sept 12 last year. There, they discussed about the agreement. But Etora did not tell Nelson about the money he received from Korekami.

He told Nelson that Korekami failed to repay the money as per the agreement.

Etora then filed an affidavit under oath on Sept 20 telling the court that Korekami did not pay any money to Nelson.

