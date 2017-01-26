Officer detained for allegedly using unlicensed pistol

By JAMES GUMUNO

A POLICEMAN has been detained for allegedly using an unlicensed pistol to threaten another man.

He was allegedly under the influence of liquor.

Western Highlands provincial police commander Chief Superintendent Martin Lakari told The National that the policeman also threatened police who tried to stop him.

Lakari said that the incident happened on Aug 26, last year, around 5am in front of the police station.

He said the accused went away with his pistol but after an internal investigation carried out into the matter, he was arrested on Tuesday. He said the police also confiscated the pistol.

Lakari said the policeman was refused bail.

He said that disciplinary action would be taken against the policeman after he was dealt with by the court.

“Being a policemen or women does not give them any right to carry unlicensed firearm around and threaten anybody walking around on the street,” Lakari said.

“Our police commissioner’s stand is very clear, he does not want any more police brutality, policemen and women must carry out their duties professionally and serve the people,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...