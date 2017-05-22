Officer guilty over girl’s murder

By DAPHNE WANI

A POLICE officer charged with wilful murder of a 12-year-old girl along Waigani Drive in Port Moresby was found guilty and convicted by the Waigani National Court on Friday.

Justice George Manuhu found Jeffrey Sheekiot from Manus guilty, saying the court was satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that the bullet wounds on the victim were inflicted by bullet fragments from the Bushmaster rifle that was discharged by the accused.

Sheekiot had denied the charge in relation to the death of Feline Bune on April 9, 2013, along Waigani Drive opposite Boroko Motors in Waigani.

Bune was in a vehicle with her mother and was being chased by another private vehicle.

As they approached Waigani Drive, a police vehicle intercepted the chase and pursued the vehicle Bune was in.

The other vehicle took a different route and went on towards Gerehu.

Sheekiot, who was in the police vehicle, allegedly fired several shots from the rifle he was holding and hit Bune, causing her to bleed and she eventually died from loss of blood.

Justice Manuhu found that “the type of firearm – a high-powered firearm – was fired directly at a moving vehicle”.

“It is open to the court to find that evidence, I am satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that the accused intended to kill when he discharged the firearm in that manner,” Manuhu said.

The case returns to court on June 9 for submissions on sentence.

