Officer with high powered weapon arrested

Police in Popondetta, Northern have arrested and charged a policeman from Port Moresby attached to National Security Unit (NSU) for holding a high powered firearm at the Urio polling station in the Oro Bay LLG area.

Provincial police commander Chief Inspector Lincoln Gerari said the voters were scared of him carrying the firearm around the polling station and so reported him to the police.

“When questioned, he admitted that he was in Popondetta since the issue of writs escorting an Ijivitari Open electorate candidate and he is still here.”

Gerari said, there was circular instruction issued by Commissioner of Police Gari Baki that any member of the constabulary including the NSU would not escort members of Parliament and candidates.

‘Based on that instruction, he’s now arrested and charged for being in possession of a firearm.

“He will be dealt with by the law under the election laws for carrying a high-powered weapon within the polling station.”

Gerari gave credit to the police personnel from Port Moresby for doing a great job.

