Officer slammed for foul play

ANY police officer, who abuses the uniform, right protocol and is processed for selfish gains in the province will face the full force of the law, Eastern Highlands police commander Superintendent Alex N’Drasal says.

He pointed this out after issuing orders for the arrest of Rose Gozang, who was attached to community policing, for allegedly aiding and releasing a suspect, Gasa Gotove, from the Goroka police cell last Thursday.

She allegedly accepted K500 for the favour, according to N’Drasal

Gozang, 30, from Gera village in the Sinasina-Yongumugl district of Chimbu, appeared before the Goroka District Court yesterday charged with aiding and accepting bribery to release a detainee from lawful custody.

The case was adjourned to a later date after her brief appearance.

