Officers’ arrest clarified

FIVE policemen arrested in Goroka this week are not election-related, Eastern Highlands police commander Superintendent Alex N’Drasal says.

He said two officers from Goroka were arrested for allegedly assaulting rugby league referee Michael Goma during a Digicel Cup match between Lae Snax Tigers and Bintangor Lahanis and another officer was sent in from Morobe for a special operation but was allegedly linked to a candidate. “Locals in Kainantu attacked him and stoned a vehicle he was using, both officers absconded police and were found at Kama outside Goroka on Tuesday, and brought to the police station,” N’Drasal said.

He said the policemen were involved in their routine duties and were not involved in smuggling and marking ballot papers as was reported by police yesterday.

N’Drasal said three policemen from McGregor Barracks in Port Moresby, who were also arrested at a lodge in Goroka, were part of a police contingent sent for special operations in Hela and Southern Highlands.

N’Drasal said they were also on their routine duties in Eastern Highlands but they were new faces, which raised suspicion among people.

“There were no extra ballot papers brought in from outside sources, the joint security operations have tightened up security and no illegal practices of illegal ballots coming in and markings for one person and other illegal practices took place.”

The three policemen from McGregor Barracks, who were picked up at the lodge on Monday, were released on Tuesday.

The other two officers from Goroka have been remanded in the police cell.

Like this: Like Loading...